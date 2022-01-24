The upcoming iMac Pro may be even more powerful than anticipated, according to Apple leaker tweeter Dylan.

From his latest tweet: I have received confirmation that there will be an additional configuration for the upcoming iMac Pro beyond M1 Max. A 12 Core CPU configuration was tied to a snippet of code referencing the iMac. The internal naming candidate is iMac Pro for a reason. It is targeted towards pros.

Dylan adds that lower configuration options will still be available for those who don’t need as much performance. Previously, he has said the super-sized iMac will have a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion and use the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors introduced with the new MacBook Pros.

Dylan says the design will be similar to the 24-inch iMac with a power brick with built-in Ethernet standard. (Some reports have said the super-sized iMac will have a display bigger than 27 inches: 30 or even 32 inches.)

He has said the base model will have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with pricing starting at over US$2,000. Dylan says that it will arrive in the first half of 2022. He adds that Face ID was tested for the iMac Pro, but Apple hasn’t determined if it will make the final cut.

Finally, a December 2021 DigiTimes report said that, although the 27-inch iMac won’t feature miniLED technology, the LED chips to be used in its display are up 30-40% from the previous models, giving it a higher brightness. The article adds that the larger all-in-one will sport a thinner exterior design and will provide consumers the choice of multiple colors a la its 24-inch counterpart.

