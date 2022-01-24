Don’t look for many major announcements from Apple until the fall, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter. However, at that time the tech giant will roll out the “widest array of new hardware products in its history.”

Gurman says those products will include four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad and iPad Pros.

Some of those products — a 27-inch iMac, new MacBook Air, and new iPad Pros — were expected to debut this spring. As for a spring event, Gurman says we’ll see he iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and potentially a new higher-end Mac of some sort. He does say a higher-end Mac could be a Mac mini or a new iMac.

