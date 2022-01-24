Eight Apple TV+ shows and movies received nominations in the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 69th annual Golden Reel Awards, which were announced this morning, reports The Wrap.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing—Feature Dialogue/ADR.” It’s up against “Dune,” “Last Night in Soho,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Nightmare Alley,” “No Time to Die,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “A Quiet Place Part II.”

“Schmigadoon” and “Mythic Quest” are nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing—1/2 Comedy or Drama” for their, respectively, “Suddenly” and “Everlight” episodes. It’s up against “Hacks,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “We Are Lady Parts,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“Foundation” and “Ted Lasso” are nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing—Series 1 Hour—Effects/Foley” for, respectively, their “The Emperor’s Peace” and “Beard’s Night Out” episodes. Also nominated are “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lost in Space,” “Squid Game,” “Star Trek Discovery,” “The Witcher,” and “Wu Tang: An American Saga.”

“Ted Lasso” and “See” are nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing—Series 1 Hour—Music” for, respectively, their “Rainbow” and “Rock-a-Bye” episodes. It’s competing against “Cobra Kai,” “Squid Game,” “Star Trek Discovery,” “The Witcher,” and “Wu Tang: An American Saga.”

“Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind” are nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing—Series 1 Hour—Dialogue/ADR” for, respectively,” their “Rainbow,” “My Least Favorite Year,” and “And Here’s to You” episodes. Also nominated are “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Nevers,” “Squid Game,” “Star Trek Discovery,” and “Succession.”

The nominations covered 17 different film, television, game and student categories. The Golden Reel Awards ceremony will take place virtually this year on Sunday, March 13.

