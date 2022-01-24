Dagmara Dominczyk (“Succession”) is set for a key recurring role opposite Billy Crudup ion Apple TV+’s upcoming “Hello, Tomorrow,” reports Deadline.

She’ll play Elle,” the widow of Vistaville’s richest man with a rapacious zeal for unethical, high-profit business, an unsettling potential partner or rival for Jack (Crudup) and the rest of the Brightside team.”

About ‘Hello, Tomorrow’

“Hello Tomorrow!” is an upcomimg10-episode half-hour dramedy that will star Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Crudup (“The Morning Show”) who will also serve as an executive producer. Jonathan Entwistle (“The End of the F***ing World”) is attached to direct the series, which hails from MRC Television.

Here’s how the series is described: Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

“Hello Tomorrow!” is written and created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (“Bloodline,” “The Money”). Entwistle, Bhalla, Jansen will also serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will executive produce through their banner Mortal Media.

