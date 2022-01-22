Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.
° From Apple TV+ YouTube channel: Actor Jim Hamm laments not being cast in an Apple TV+ series or movie in a humorous ad.
° On Apple’s YouTube channel: A new video dubbed “Run, Baby, Run” uses a toddler run amok to show the durability of the iPhone 13.
° From Runner’s World: The running publication takes a look at Apple’s Fitness+.
° From The Mac Observer: On Jan. 20, the Oversight and Investigations subcommittee of the U.S. Congress House Energy and Commerce Committee discussed blockchain energy usage and other concepts related to mining and consensus.
° From an Apple Gift Guide: Apple wants you to (of course) celebrate Valentine’s Day with a gift from, well, Apple.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today