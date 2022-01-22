Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,227,494) for “proving transit information in an augmented reality environment.” It involves the rumored “Apple Glasses,” an augmented reality/virtual reality device.

About the patent

The patent basically involves using such a device to get directions via a a transit map while using the device in the “real world.” A transit map is an example of a map. Transit maps typically illustrate routes and stations within a transit system such as a train system. Transit maps are illustrated using different languages depending on location.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure relates to providing transit information in an augmented reality environment. In some embodiments, images are obtained using one or more image sensors, a determination is made whether the obtained images include a map, and, in accordance with a set of one or more conditions being satisfied, transit information is displayed in the augmented reality environment. A location of the displayed transit information in the augmented reality environment may correspond to a respective feature of the map.”

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in late 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

