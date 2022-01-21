Apple has tapped mainland Chinese director Zhang Meng for “The Comeback,” a film that is releasing in time for the Lunar New Year holidays and which was shot entirely using iPhones, reports Variety.

The 23-minute mini-flick is a multi-genre movie about making a movie. Variety says it mixes up Hollywood sci-fi, traditional Kung Fu action and nostalgic feel-good comedy. “The Comeback” also also serves as a showcase for the video capabilities of the latest iPhone. These include stabilization, slo-mo, time-lapse and Dolby Vision capture and edit. Zhang and director of photography Luo Dong used only the three native cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro, without any additional lenses, according to Variety.

