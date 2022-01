Well, this is cool, I guess: Sur.ly has named Apple World Today as one of the safest websites to be recommended for users in 2022.

Sur.ly describes itself as a “free service providing a safe, augmented web-browsing experience to our users and customers.” It says AWT’s safety rating is an aggregated verdict “based on the popular/trusted public ratings, user reviews, and compared to other websites in the same category in Sur.ly’s directory.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today