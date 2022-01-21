David Ellison’s Skydance Media has made a multi-year agreement with Apple to develop and produce an annual slate of live action global-minded movies that will be released through Apple Original Films, reports Deadline.

Apple already has a multi-year partnership for animated films and series that includes the Peggy Holmes-directed “Luck” and the Vicky Jenson-directed “Spellbound” with a score from Alan Menken, the animated series “The Search” for Wondla and the short film “Blush.”

AppleTV+ has the Skydance-produced David S. Goyer drama “Foundation” — the Isaac Asimov novel adaptation has been renewed for a second season — and The Big Door Prize from Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner David West Read.

As Deadline notes, when it comes to films, Skydance and Apple have the “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, with the Dexter Fletcher-directed “Ghosted” getting underway soon with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

