Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Here’s how Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is described: Join your favorite iconic characters from Nickelodeon shows past and present as they compete in the most Extreme Tennis Matches EVER!

Join your favorite iconic characters from Nickelodeon shows past and present as they compete in the most Extreme Tennis Matches EVER! All your favorite retro Nicktoons come together for the ultimate tennis showdown: SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield, and more!

– Play as your favorite classic characters from across the Nickelodeon universe!

– Surprise your opponent with sudden serves and unique special moves

– Earn outfits and rackets to customize your character, and level them up by earning experience on the court

– Advance through unique challenges in story mode

– Rise to the top of the leaderboards

– Test your skills in multiplayer mode against real players!

– Compete in iconic locations including Bikini Bottom, ZIM’s secret base, and the TMNT rooftops

Collect power ups or throw hazards across the net at your opponent

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis is a 1-2 player game for ages nine and up. It has game controller support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related