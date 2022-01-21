Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.2, the previously available version of iOS that saw a public release on December 13. With iOS 15.2 no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version if you’ve already updated to iOS 15.2.1.

° From AppleInsider: Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty expects Apple to break holiday quarter earnings and edge out Wall Street’s expectations for the quarter thanks to iPhone production improvements and Services performance.

° From The Mac Observer: Apple has countersued Ericsson and seeks a U.S. import ban on mobile base stations from Ericsson.

° From The Wall Street Journal: A Senate panel approved antitrust legislation forbidding the largest tech platforms from favoring their own products and services over competing ones, in an incremental victory for backers of stricter Big Tech regulation.° From Apple: A new Apple support document explains the security content of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

° From MacVoices: In a special, unscripted conversation from MacVoices After Dark, the panel of Jeff Gamet, Guy Serle, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Kelly Guimont, Brittany Smith, and Andrew Orr join host Chuck Joiner to discuss ways to make a Mac easier to use for a stroke patient. Hardware, software, system options, and more all made the list.

