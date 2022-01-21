The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says it ain’t gonna happen, but The Information predicts that Apple will buy the financially troubled Peloton.

Yesterday CNBC reported that Peloton is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as consumer demand wanes and the company looks to control costs. The article says that the company said in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10 that demand for its connected fitness equipment has faced a “significant reduction” around the world due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and amplified competitor activity.

The Information says the temporary suspension of its bikes and treadmills “feels like the prelude to an acquisition of the troubled fitness equipment maker” and that “surely Apple must be the obvious buyer if it comes to that.”

Per The Information: If Peloton is to have a future, it would be better off as part of a bigger, more diversified company. Apple is an ideal candidate to take on that project. It has the Fitness+ subscription service for classes and it markets the Apple Watch as a device that can help with jogging and other exercise activities. It could close Peloton’s stores and sell the equipment through its own stores. And hey, after today, Peloton’s market capitalization is down to $7.9 billion. Cook could pay for that by dipping into the change jar in his kitchen.

Yes, Apple could certainly afford to buy Peleton. However, the company already makes computers, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, smart speakers, accessories, and is apparently planning an AR/VR headset and an automobile.

I think the last thing the company needs is to add bikes, treadmills, and other fitness equipment to its repertoire. The company is already in danger, IMHO, of trying to compete in two many categories.

