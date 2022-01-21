Apple will quit including EarPods with iPhones sold in France as of January 24, reports the French language website, Consomac.

When the iPhone 12 was released at the end of 2020, Apple stopped supplying its various smartphone models with headphones — except in France. Local legislation required manufacturers to provide a hands-free kit with new phones.

However, a new law designed to reduce the environmental footprint of digital technology removes this obligation. So, per Consommé, Apple will stop selling the iPhone in the double box that allowed it to add headphones to conventional packaging.

