Satechi has just released the perfect accessory for owners of 2021 MacBook Pros. The $69.99 USB-C Pro Hub Mini Adapter adds functionality to the MBP that is usually missing. Let’s take a quick look…

From left to right: USB-C data port, Ethernet, 2X USB-A ports, LED, USB-4 port. Not shown: audio jack

Design

The Pro Hub Mini Adapter is very compact and lightweight. It measures just 3.97 x 1.5 x 0.47 inches and weighs a featherweight 1.4 ounces. It plugs into the two USB-C / Thunderbolt ports on the left side of the MacBook Pro. There’s a passthrough for a USB-4 and a USB-C data port (no power distribution). There’s also a pair of USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet adapter, and a passthrough audio port.

The MacBook Pro side of the Pro Hub Mini Adapter, showing USB-C plugs and folding audio jack

Installation takes no time at all. Simply rotate the audio jack from its stowed position, line up the USB-C and audio jacks with their counterparts on the MacBook Pro, and push. A blue LED indicates that you have a good connection. The MacBook Pro MagSafe 3 cable doesn’t need to be unplugged.

Color-wise, the Pro Hub Mini Adapter is an exact match! The adapter has slightly rounded corners that give it a more “smooth” appearance.

The Satechi Pro Hub Mini Adapter looks like it’s part of the MacBook Pro

Satechi always makes quality products, so I have no doubt that the Pro Hub Mini Adapter will last a long time. The fact that the audio jack can be re-stowed into its little niche takes that possible point of failure out of the way.

Functionality

I found all of the ports to be just as fast as their MacBook Pro counterparts, and the addition of the USB-A ports offers additional flexibility when connecting to older devices. The only caveat provided by Satechi is that the connected USB devices shouldn’t exceed an input current of 900mA.

Review overview Durability 10 Port Speeds 10 Compatibility 10 The Pros Ruggedly built

Fast Ethernet

Folding audio jack

LED denotes connectivity The Cons Pricey compared to similar products summary 9.4Satechi’s USB-C Pro Hub Mini Adapter is a worthy companion to any 2021 MacBook Pro. Although it’s more expensive than many similar hubs found on Amazon, it’s made by a company known to stand by its products.

