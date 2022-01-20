Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Apple has since prepared a fix for a Safari bug, according to a WebKit commit on GitHub, but the fix will not be available to users until Apple releases macOS Monterey, iOS 15, and iPadOS 15 updates with an updated version of Safari.

° From 9to5Mac: Security researcher Patrick Wardle points to what he says is the first Mac malware of 2022, and it runs on both Intel and M1 Macs. SysJoker can be controlled remotely by an attacker, allowing it to be used in many different ways.

° From Ars Technica: Apple says it never intended iOS 14 security updates to last forever

° From CNBC: Apple warned in a letter that antitrust bills being considered in the Senate would increase the risk of security breaches to iPhone users.

° From BBC News: AT&T and Verizon will postpone the roll-out of 5G near certain airports in the U.S.

° From The Korea Herald: Samsung Electronics’ obsession for foldable smartphones is drawing market concerns as the South Korean tech giant is missing out on what’s coming next: the metaverse.

° From MacVoices: In an interview that should have taken place at CES, Christoph Fleischmann, founder and CEO of Arthur, introduces us to their virtual reality platform that is targeted at the enterprise market.

