Huguet Quayle has been named Apple’s new vice president of worldwide corporate communications, following the departure of Stella Low. She’ll answer directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Quayle has been at Apple since 2005 and has been on Apple’s communication team. Prior to joining Apple, she led PR for Sun Microsystems and worked at Burson Marsteller.

Apple had this to say in a statement: Kristin has played an instrumental role sharing Apple’s story of incredible innovation and strong values for more than 15 years. With an extraordinary depth of experience and a long track record of principled leadership, Kristin is uniquely suited for her new role overseeing worldwide communications.

Low, former communications chief at Cisco, was named Apple’s new vice president of worldwide corporate communications, in May 2021. She succeeded Steve Dowling, who served as Apple’s head of corporate public relations for 10 years before departing in September 2019. A tech industry veteran, Low has also worked at Unisys and Dell.

