Apple TV+ has optioned the rights to develop a series based on the 1998 black comedy,”Women on the Edge of a Nervous Breakdown” by Pedro Almodovar, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The film won the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter thatthe Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish.

About ‘Women on the Edge of a Nervous Breakdown’

Here’s the summary of the original film: When Pepa Marcos’ lover Ivan (Fernando Guillén) suddenly leaves her without any explanation, she embarks on a strange journey to discover why. On the way she meets a variety of eccentric characters, including Ivan’s son from a previous relationship, his fiancee Marissa and a Shiite terrorist cell who have been secretly holding her best friend Candela hostage.

