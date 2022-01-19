The global base of music subscribers continues to grow strongly with 523.9 million music subscribers at the end of the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, which was up by 109.5 million (26.4%) from one year earlier, according to new data from MIDiA.

Spotify remains the digital service provider (DSP) with the highest market share (31%), but this was down from 33% in Q2 2020 and 34% in Q2 2019, according to the research group. Apple Music is in second place with 15% market share.

MIDiA says Amazon Music once again out-performed Spotify in terms of growth (25% compared to 20%), but the standout success story among Western DSPs was YouTube Music, for the second successive year. Google was once the laggard of the space, but the launch of YouTube Music has transformed its fortunes, growing by more than 50% in the 12 months leading up to Q2 2021, according to MIDiA.

Amazon Music has 13% of the DSP market, while YouTube Music has 8%.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related