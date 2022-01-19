Twelve South has released the US$69.99 BookBook Cover for iPad, a handcrafted genuine leather cover for iPad and the Magic Keyboard or a Smart Keyboard Folio.

It offers six-sided protection, an interior pocket for small essentials and a microfiber interior to keep your keyboard looking nice and clean. The BookBook Cover for iPad also boasts a rigid spine, reinforced corners and dual zippers. As with all BookBook products by Twelve South, it disguises your iPad as a vintage book, helping protect it from theft.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related