The online Apple Education store has been revamped to require verification through the Unidays student or staff education status, reports AppleInsider.

Students, teachers, and other education workers now required to verify their status before ordering. For the U.S., and countries including the UK and France, education status must now be confirmed via the Unidays service.

Unidays is a discount website founded available for free to students worldwide. Current students in higher education can sign up with UNiDAYS to get discounted deals on products and services.

