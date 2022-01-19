fuboTV Inc., a sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced that it’s expanded its Multiview mode on the Apple TV app to support elements of its FanView feature.

Starting today, subscribers can create their own custom sports viewing dashboard on Apple TV that combines multiple streams (Multiview) with live stats and scores (FanView), configured on screen just as they like. With this latest evolution of Multiview, subscribers can watch up to two live sporting events simultaneously while also placing different FanView widgets right alongside each video player.

FanView widget options include statistics of each live game being viewed as well as scores from games across all of the top leagues. While in FanView’s scoreboard widget, subscribers can also navigate through live scores and, with one click, go directly into a selected game, no channel change required.

Subscribers who don’t want to enable FanView can continue to stream up to four sports, news and entertainment channels simultaneously while in Multiview mode on Apple TV.

