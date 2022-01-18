After spending the past five years as president of Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, Kevin Walsh is leaving for a multi-year deal with Apple TV+ to produce films and TV shows for the streaming service, reports Deadline.

Under his own company, The Walsh Company, he’ll bring in and set up projects of his own, while helping package product already at Apple, where film is run by head of film Matt Dentler and Apple TV+ chiefs Zack Van Amburg & Jamie Erlicht, according to Deadline. At Scott Free Products, he produced or co-produced “Manchester By The Sea, “House of Gucci,” “The Last Duel,” “All the Money in the World,” “Death on the Nile,” “Naked Singularity” “Jungleland,” “Earthquake Bird,” “Our Friend,” “American Woman,” and “Zoe.”

About Apple TV+

