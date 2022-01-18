Belkin’s Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe is now available for US$149.99.

According to the folks at Belkin, it delivers fast and efficient charging speeds for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods. It’s engineered with MagSafe to provide up to 15W of charging power to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models

The Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe supports fast charging Apple Watch Series 7 from 0 to 80% in about 45 minutes which is up to 33% faster than Series 6. The Wireless Charging Pad features upgraded chrome finishes and silicone details and contains an adjustable module to accommodate any Apple Watch case size either flat or in nightstand mode.

It’s compatible with MagSafe cases and comes with a 2-year warranty. This product comes with a 40W power adapter.

