Apple had updated the firmware for its AirPods 3. The tech giant doesn’t provide release notes for its firmware, so it’s assumed they provide bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Regarding the audio devices, installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

