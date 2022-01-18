AEye, Inc. — which specializes in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions — has announced the appointment of former Apple global marketing executive Sue Zeifman to its board of directors.

She has spent her career managing global marketing and multi-layered programs for different consumer and tech brands. Most recently, she spent nine years as Apple’s head of Global Marketing Production, where she was responsible for a global team of more than 400 staff and agency personnel directing the worldwide management of marketing content, as well as creative and production services.

Prior to Apple, Zeifman was senior vice president and director of Strategic Creative and Production Services at Young & Rubicam, one of the world’s largest advertising agencies, where she managed global accounts such as Hitachi, AMD, Electronic Arts, Adobe, Dell, Microsoft, Lincoln-Mercury, Chevron, and Clorox.

