Apple has honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a full-page tribute on its website. It has a photo of the civil rights leader and the following quote: “I believe that we can transform dark yesterdays of injustice into bright tomorrows of justice and humanity.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is today. It’s an American federal holiday marking the birthday of the main spokesman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement. The day is observed on the third Monday of January each year, which is around King’s birthday (Jan. 15).

