As noted by MacRumors, analyst Ross Young says Apple will release fourth-generation iPhone SE with a larger 5.7-inch display in 2023.

He tweets: Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7″ LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7″ or a 6.1″ display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7″. May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024.

As for THIS year’s iPhone SE update, look for the 4.7-inch entry-level iPhone, with an updated A14 Bionic processor in the first half of 2022. March or April seem likely months for the product’s unveiling.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related