Analyst Ross Young, says in a tweet that ProMotion won’t be expanded to the entire ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup and will remain exclusive to the Pro models. This conflicts with a previous report claiming that all models of the next gen smartphone will feature ProMotion technology.

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu said all iPhone 14 models will feature 120Hz displays and 6GB of RAM. A 120Hz ProMotion display would mean smoother scrolling improved responsiveness, and better gaming performance.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks that Young and previous rumors are correct in that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 120Hz displays.

