Another day, another lawsuit. Apple is misleading consumers in thinking that its Powerbeats Pro earbuds (released until the company’s Beats brand) will hold their charge for up to nine hours, according to new putative class action filed in New York federal court, reports Law360 (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

The lawsuit claims that the earbuds don’t always charge properly due to the poorly designed charging case. The lawsuit, filed by New York resident Alejandro Vivar, The lawsuit aims to represent a class of purchasers in multiple states, starting with New York but also including Georgia, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Virginia.

