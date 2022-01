Apple once considered a battery-powered HomePod-like speaker years ago, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his new Power On newsletter.

He says — and the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) — thinks he’s right that such a device will never see the light of day. Let’s just hope that Apple will fix the issues with using HomePod mini pairs with Macs.

