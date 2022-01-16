The rumored “Apple Glasses” — an augmented reality/virtual reality headset — will feature M1 Pro-like performance, but will cost over US$2,000, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. That’s due to the product’s internal technologies.

Gurman writes: I’d expect two processors inside of the device, including one on par with the M1 Pro in the MacBook Pro. Combine that with multiple displays—including super-high-resolution 8K panels—an interchangeable prescription lens option and advanced audio technology, and the costs add up. And don’t forget seven years of internal development expenses that need to be recouped. (…) My belief is that the chip inside the Apple headset will be on par with the M1 Pro, making it better than the M1. The main reason for going with an M1 Pro over an M1 isn’t CPU speeds. It’s the need for more advanced graphics. As you may know, the M1 has an eight-core GPU, whereas the M1 Pro has 14 to 16 graphics cores.

On January 14, Bloomberg reported that the “Apple Glasses” may be delayed until 2023 due to issues during the development process. What issues? Overheating, as well as camera and software glitches.

Citing unnamed “people familiar with Apple’s plans,” Bloomberg says the tech giant originally planned to launch the headset in 2021 and ship it this year. Then the company hoped for a debut at this summer’s Worldwide Developer Conference.WWDC in June 2022. Now the Apple Glasses launch does look likely until late 2022 (doubtful) or 2023.

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses,” pick your preferred rumor: Apple’s AR/VR product will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

