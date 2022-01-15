9to5Mac previously reported an outgrowing complaint from iPhone 13 users about the lack of a noise-canceling feature for phone calls through the Accessibility settings that is available to all previous iPhones, but not the newer ones.

It wasn’t a bug, but a move by Apple to actually removing the feature. 9to5Mac now reports that the Apple Support Team says that Phone Noise Cancellation is not available on iPhone 13 models, which is why you do not see this option in Settings. There’s no explanation (yet) on why it’s been removed.

