Just as Apple should make an external display that normal humans can afford (sorry, $5,000 Display Pro XDR, you don’t count), it should also make some good external speakers for use with its various devices.

Or else fix the glitches between the HomePod mini and the Mac. As I pointed out in a Nov. 8 post, using stereo paired minis with a Mac is not a good experience.

As Michael Simon points out in an April 27, 2021 Macworld article (which I wish I’d read before buying the HomePod minis), depending on the app and numerous other issues, it can be as long as two seconds. If you’re watching a movie or video, playing audio through the HomePod is not a good experience.

I don’t know if this is a hardware or software issue, but Apple needs to fix it. Or else bring back the late, lamented Apple Pro speakers (pictured). They were introduced in January 2001 by Apple for use with the “Digital Audio” Power Mac G4. They resembled the USB speakers for the Power Mac G4 Cube, which was released in 2000.

The speakers cost $59 each. Featuring audio technology from Harman Kardon, these were considered the best quality speakers from Apple at the time.

The obvious move for Apple to make stereo-paired HomePod minis just work with ALL is devices, including Macs. Addressing the issue and making an affordable, external display would make me one happy Mac user.

