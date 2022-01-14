If you’re a Netflix user, expect to pay more for your subscriptions. The streaming giant has updated its pricing on its website.

The monthly cost for the basic plan is rising US$1 to $9.99, the standard plan from $13.99 to $15.49, and the premium plan from $17.99 to $19.99.

Prices apply to new members and will gradually take effect for all current members. Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan.

