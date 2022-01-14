In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu expects all iPhone 14 models to feature 120Hz displays and 6GB of RAM.

This differs from other predictions that says only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could have 120Hz displays for ProMotion. A 120Hz ProMotion display for smoother scrolling improved responsiveness, and better gaming performance.

Also, 6GB of RAM will be an increase for standard iPhone models, but not the Pro and Pro Max versions.

Pu also agrees with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s forecast that the two high-end iPhone 14 models will pack a 48-megapixel camera. He says the upgraded camera lens will take ‌iPhone‌ camera photography “to a new level.”

