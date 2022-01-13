Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: A new report from App Annie into iOS and Android usage worldwide says that US users spent 4.1 hours daily on their phones, and blockbuster apps are few and far between.

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Foxconn restarted production at its plant in southern India on Wednesday, over three weeks after it was closed because of protests over workers falling sick. The factory reopened with one shift and 120 workers, and its expected that it will take over two months for the plant to produce at full capacity.

° From iMore: Apple has released the Partner Media Review app that allows studios to test their content on the Apple TV before it is released.

° From Macworld: Apple has removed numerous Wordle games had been removed from the App Store as of Tuesday night.

° From The Mac Observer: The Mac security company, Objective-See, is going non-profit.

° From the Apple TV+ YouTube channel: Apple has released behind-the-scenes documentary detailing the creation of “Dickinson” and celebrate the final season of the series.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin, now formerly of The Mac Observer, share the story of how one of the web’s original Apple news web sites was recently sold.

