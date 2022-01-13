Another day, another lawsuit. Krafton Inc., the maker of the game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” says in a new U.S. lawsuit that a Singapore-based company made rip-off versions of its game, and Apple and Google have refused to stop selling them, reports Reuters.

Krafton, a South Korean game developer, says that its “Battlegrounds” was launched in 2017 and a Singapore firm named Garena began selling a copy. However, Garena then went ahead and developed an unlicensed mobile app version that Apple and Google are selling on their app stores.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundss an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton. In the game, up to 100 players parachute onto an island and scavenge for weapons and equipment to kill others while avoiding getting killed themselves.

The available safe area of the game’s map decreases in size over time, directing surviving players into tighter areas to force encounters. The last player or team standing wins the round.

