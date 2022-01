On an Apple Developer Support page, Apple says that 72% of all iPhones introduced in the last four years use iOS 15 and 57% of all iPads introduced in the last four years use iPadOS.

When it comes to iOS, 26% of users are on iOS 14 and 2% are on an earlier (pre-iOS 14) version.

When it comes to iPadOS, 39% of users are on iPadOS 14, while 4% are on an earlier version (pre-iPadOS 14).

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today