Microsoft has poached a veteran chip designer, Mike Filippo, from Apple, reports Bloomberg.

Filippo, formerly ARM’s lead CPU and system architect, joined Apple in summer of 2019. He’s credited with advancing the capabilities of Arm’s underlying technologies in phones and other devices.

Bloomberg says his move from Apple to Microsoft shows the company is company is looking to “expand its own server-chips efforts.”

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today