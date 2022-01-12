The latest Canalys data shows that worldwide shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations grew 1% year on year to 92 million units over 91 million a year ago. And the Mac is thriving, according to the research group’s report.

Lenovo took first place in the world personal computer (PC) market in quarter four (Q4) with total shipments of 21.7 million units, an annual decline of 6.5%. HP ranked second, with Q4 shipments of 18.7 million units helping it reach 74.1 million units in 2021, growth of 9.5% over 2020. Third-placed Dell posted growth of 8.9% in Q4 to reach 17.2 million units and increased its market share by over 1%.

Apple came fourth with Q4 growth of 9.0% and full-year growth of 28.3%, making it the best-performing vendor in the top five. It shipped 7.8 million units in Q4 and 29 million units in full-year 2021.

Acer rounded out the top five for both Q4 and the full year, posting shipments of 6.6 million in Q4 and 24.4 million units in 2021.

