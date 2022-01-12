The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards has announced that Apple TV+ has been recognized with 12 SAG Award nominations across Apple Original films and series including “CODA,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show.”

The winners will be announced on a live simulcast at the 28th Annual SAG Awards on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27.

“CODA” earned two SAG Award nominations. Troy Kotsur received recognition for his performance, landing a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, and becoming the very first solo Deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination.

The“CODA” cast, which is comprised of several actors who are deaf, was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, making history as the first time a predominantly Deaf cast was recognized by SAG in the ensemble category.

Additionally, the Apple Original Film “The Tragedy of Macbeth” received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Denzel Washington. The film will make its global debut this Friday, January 14, on Apple TV+.

On the television side, Apple TV+ received nine nominations in total, including five for the multi-Emmy Award winning hit “Ted Lasso” The cast of “Ted Lasso” scored nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple.

The second season of the Emmy, SAG and Critic Choice Award-winning “The Morning Show” landed four nominations, including a consecutive nomination for past winner Jennifer Aniston for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, as well as star Reese Witherspoon, and star Billy Crudup received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received a category nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Apple TV+ received 12 total nominations for the 28th Annual SAG Awards, including:

Motion Pictures (3)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – “CODA”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

“The Morning Show” (4)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series – Reese Witherspoon

“Ted Lasso” (5)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series – Juno Temple

Today’s recognition for Apple adds to the five television program nominations that Apple TV+ received from the Screen Actors Guild since the launch of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. Apple TV+ previously earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston in the first season of “The Morning Show.”

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 195 wins and 829 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related