Apple has released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1. The updates include fixes for glitches regarding CarPlay and sharing photos with Messages. They also pack a notable security update to patch a HomeKit vulnerability that could cause your iPhone or iPhone to repeatedly crash.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the operating system updates:

Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link

Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input

The iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related