Apple has released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1. The updates include fixes for glitches regarding CarPlay and sharing photos with Messages. They also pack a notable security update to patch a HomeKit vulnerability that could cause your iPhone or iPhone to repeatedly crash.
Here are Apple’s release notes for the operating system updates:
Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link
Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input
The iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today