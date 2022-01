We can breath easy now. Apple’s US$19 polishing cloth is back in stock after months of being back-ordered.

According to the tech giant, the Polishing Cloth is “made with soft, nonabrasive material” and “cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.” Apple has been mocked for charging almost 20 bucks for a polishing cloth, but apparently it’s been a solid seller.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today