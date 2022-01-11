Jamf, which specializes in Apple Enterprise Management, says it’s now helping more than 60,000 active customers succeed with Apple and is running on approximately 26.5 million devices worldwide.

CEO Dean Hager says that 2021 was a pivotal year for Jamf, as the company added new functionality to its Apple Enterprise Management platform to help organizations connect, manage and secure their devices. Jamf added more than 6 million devices and 13,000 customers in 2021.

Also, the company announced that John Strosahl has been appointed company president and chief operating officer and Beth Tschida as chief technology officer. Strosahl will be responsible for leading the company’s operations and strategic growth.

Strosahl joined Jamf in 2015, and since then has been instrumental in driving the company’s topline growth, establishing and growing its international presence, and transitioning the business to a recurring revenue model. Tschida joined Jamf in 2018 as senior vice president of engineering, and since then has rapidly scaled its global engineering organization and expanded Jamf’s product delivery capabilities across its entire Apple Enterprise Management platform.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related