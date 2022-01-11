Apple subsidiary Beats will release their Beats Fit Pro fitness-focused wireless earbuds internationally later this month, with availability for Canada and many European countries starting on Monday, January 24.

Beats Fit Pro delivers three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip. Beats Fit Pro is available for pre-order starting today in four colors — Black, White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple — for US$199.99.

