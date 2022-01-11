Apple could (with “could” being the operative word) release an iPad with an OLED display provided by Samsung in 2024, according to The Elec.

This lines up with previous rumors, though some have said it would be LG that supplies the panels. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) thinks that’s more likely.

Of course, Apple will have to decide if OLED displays are worth a possible price increase over mini-LEDs. The tech giant introduced 12.9-inch iPad Pros with the latter tech this year. And Mac laptops with mini-LED screens are anticipated to arrive soon.

OLED may be better than LCD when it comes to brightness and color ratios, but the latter is more cost-effective option. Mini-LED aims to offer the best of both worlds. For example, the 2021 iPad Pro with Mini-LED technology can achieve 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness with 1,600 nits of specular highlights, with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and wide DCI-P3 color gamut. Packaged into a design that’s just 6.4mm thin.

