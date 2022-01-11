In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset will use the same 96W USB-C power adapter included with the higher-end 14-inch MacBook Pro.

He also said that the rumored “Apple Glasses” (my phrase, not is) will be equipped with two processors, including one 5nm chip and one 4nm chip. Kuo has previously said that the higher-end processor would have similar computing power as the M1 chip for the Mac, whereas the lower-end processor would manage sensor-related aspects of the headset.

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

