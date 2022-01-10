Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Apple has been testing Swedish language support for Siri on the HomePod mini for at least two months, according to Macradion, suggesting that the HomePod mini will be released in Sweden at some point this year.

° From AppleInsider: The iPod Shuffle and other older devices are enjoying a resurgence, fueled by social media users finding new ways to make use of the outdated technology.

° From 9to5Mac: Google exec gives his harshest rebuke yet of the Message lock-in effect in a push for RCS on iOS.

° From iMore: Some iPhone 13 owners are complaining that other people can’t hear them when they make phone calls on speakerphone. Reports have been cropping up since the end of last year and continue to come in.

° From Reuters: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday disclosed a list of 50 U.S. airports that will have buffer zones when wireless carriers turn on new 5G C-band service on Jan. 19.

