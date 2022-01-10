Jason Sudeikis won a Golden Globe award for “Best Television Actor in a Musical or a Comedy” for his performance in Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

“Ted Lasso” was also nominated for the “Best Television Series,” but lost to “Hacks.” Actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldsteinin were also nominated for “Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series,” but lost to Sarah Snook (“Succession”) O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”), respectively. Jennifer Aniston was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, but lost to MJ Rodriguez of “Pose.”

The Apple TV+ movie, “CODA,” was nominated for Best Drama Motion Picture, but lost to “The Power of the Dog.” Troy Kotsur of “CODA” was up for “Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture,” but lost to Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”).

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announces the winners Sunday evening without celebrities, press, or even an audience.

This is due in part to COVID. But probably contributing even more is the controversy around the membership and practices of the HFPA.

