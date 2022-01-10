As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has stopped selling its Beddit Sleep Monitor nearly five years after it first announced its acquisition of the Beddit sleep tracking company. The website also notes that the tech giant also appears to have officially discontinued the Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker

Beddit’s US$149.95 3 Sleep Monitor (pictured) automatically tracks your sleep and works with the Beddit app on your iPhone or iPad to help you achieve better sleep. It senses and automatically begins tracking when you lie down on the bed—collecting and analyzing sleep-related data such as sleep time and efficiency, heart rate, respiration, temperature, movement, snoring, room temperature, and room humidity. The Beddit app delivers personalized insights and customizable sleep coaching to help you improve your sleep. In addition, the Beddit SmartAlarm is designed to “provide the most accurate method of detecting the optimal time to awaken you from sleep.”

The discontinuation of the Sleep Monitor may be related to, as noted by 9to5Mac, similar features rumored to be included with the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Beats Pill+ was the first totally new product to come from Apple under the Beats brand following its $3 billion acquisition of the company in 2014. The product has now been discontinued without a clear replacement.

